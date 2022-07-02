Left Menu

MP police register case, begin probe into video of Sarpanch raising anti-national slogans after winning polls

A video has gone viral on social media wherein a Sarpanch, after winning local elections, allegedly raised anti-national slogans, along with his followers, in the Katni area of Satna district of Madhya Pradesh.

Updated: 02-07-2022 23:24 IST
MP police register case, begin probe into video of Sarpanch raising anti-national slogans after winning polls
Screengrab of the viral video of Madhya Pradesh incident (Photo on left); MP City Superintendent of Police in Satna Vijay Pratap Singh (right) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A video has gone viral on social media wherein a Sarpanch, after winning local elections, allegedly raised anti-national slogans, along with his followers, in the Katni area of Satna district of Madhya Pradesh. On getting information about the incident, the Madhya Pradesh Police swung into action and registered a case. The police are also investigating the authenticity of the video.

Speaking to reporters today over the incident, City Superintendent of Police in Satna, Vijay Pratap Singh said, "It has been brought to our notice that a video has gone viral on social media wherein Sarpanch of Katni village, after winning local elections, along with a group of people raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in the area." "We have registered and case in the matter and have begun the investigation process," the police official said.

In the video, supporters are heard raising slogans of 'Jeet gaya bhai jeet gaya pakistan jeet gaya'. The incident reportedly took place on Friday night after the counting of votes for the second phase of the Panchayat elections concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

