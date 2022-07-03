Left Menu

CJI Ramana meets acting governor of California in US

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 14:48 IST
CJI Ramana meets acting governor of California in US
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The acting governor of California, Eleni Kounalakis, met Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana at the official residence of the Indian consul general at San Francisco in the US on Sunday.

The CJI, who along with his wife Sivamala, is in the United States after visiting Germany, presented Kounalakis a copy of the autobiography of Mahatma Gandhi, an official said here.

Kounalakis visited the official residence of the consul general in San Francisco in California.

A day before, the CJI spoke at a felicitation function organized by the Association of Indian Americans in San Francisco and expressed disappointment that even after 75 years of Independence, people have not understood the roles and responsibilities assigned by the Constitution to each institution.

In India, a party in power believes that every government action is entitled to judicial endorsement and the opposition parties expect the judiciary to advance their political positions and causes, but the ''judiciary is answerable to the Constitution and the Constitution alone'', he had said.

Prior to this, the head of the Indian judiciary had addressed the Indian diaspora in Washington DC on June 27.

TRENDING

1
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
2
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
3
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022