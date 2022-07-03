Left Menu

BJP, CPI(M) employing tools of violence, hatred to divide society: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the BJP and the CPI(M) are employing the tools of anger, violence, hatred, and distraction to divide society while emphasizing the need to stay united.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 21:33 IST
BJP, CPI(M) employing tools of violence, hatred to divide society: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/Facebook@Rahul Gandhi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the BJP and the CPI(M) are employing the tools of anger, violence, hatred, and distraction to divide society while emphasizing the need to stay united. The Wayanad MP wrote a post on his social media account after his three-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad concluded today.

He said that Congress will fight governments of both parties tooth and nail to ensure their anti-people policies, like the buffer zone issue, do not succeed. "The BJP at the Centre and the CPI(M) in Kerala are employing the tools of anger, violence, hatred, and distraction to divide our society in order to further their vested agendas. We have to stand united against these attacks," he wrote on Facebook.

"We will fight these governments tooth and nail to ensure their anti-people policies, like the buffer zone issue, do not succeed," he added. The Congress leader also expressed gratitude to Wayanad for their support to Congress.

"Thank You, Wayanad for the immense love and support you have always showered upon me. I had wonderful interactions with the people of my constituency and was blessed to have received the love and adoration of the young and the elderly alike," he said. In the post, he also mentioned that the three-day visit had given him the opportunity to strengthen his connection with the people of Wayanad.

"This 3-day visit gave me another opportunity to strengthen the connection with my people, understand their needs, their dreams, and their aspirations. I shall continue to fight for the rights of the people of Wayanad. The Congress party will design approaches and policies to turn people's dreams into reality," he stated. "The taste of the warm Pakkavada, Chammanthi and the refreshing Kutam Kulukki Sarbath I had at the SS Cool house in Koliyadi is still lingering in my mouth. Hope to return soon to savor these delicacies again," he furth added.

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a jibe at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and accused his party CPI-M to have "connections with the BJP" due to which the CM never comes under the BJP-led Central government's line of attack. Speaking about his interaction with the Enforcement Directorate, the Wayanad MP said that he views the ED interrogation as a medal.

"When I was interrogated for 5 days, I wondered why they interrogated for 5 days and not for 10 days...I view my 5 days of interrogation as a medal. I hope they'll do it again," he said while attacking the CPI-M government in Kerala on Saturday. Rahul Gandhi arrived at his constituency Wayanad a week after activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the ruling CPI(M), vandalized his office in Kalpetta on June 24. The Congress had alleged that the Wayanad MP's office was vandalized with the knowledge of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
2
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022