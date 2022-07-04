France's Macron to appoint former health minister Veran as spokesman -BFM TV
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-07-2022 11:14 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 11:12 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron will appoint his former health minister, Olivier Veran, as his government's new spokesman, BFM TV reported on Monday ahead of a wider government reshuffle expected later in the day.
New appointments for the posts of environment and health minister are also expected.
