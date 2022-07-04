Cabinet expansion: MLAs will get 'big responsibilities' in future, says Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday sent out a signal that the AAP MLAs who could not secure a berth in his cabinet might be given ''big responsibilities'' in future.

His reply came after reporters asked about two-time legislators like Sarvjit Kaur Manuke and Baljinder Kaur who could not make it to the state cabinet, which got five new faces on Monday.

Mann said all 92 party MLAs are ''diamonds'' and ''big responsibilities'' will be given to them in future. ''Whether they won for the first time or the second time, it does not matter,'' said Mann.

The chief minister said people of Punjab brought AAP to power with big expectations. ''I will try every possible step to live up to the expectations of people,'' he said. Mann appeared to be banking on the first-time legislators while inducting them in the cabinet. Barring two-time Sunam MLA Aman Arora, four others were the first-time legislators during the first Cabinet expansion that took place here. After AAP formed the government following its resounding victory in the assembly polls, eight first-timers were among the 10 MLAs who were inducted as ministers in March. The CM said he expects that all ministers will work honestly and in a transparent manner.

''I am proud of my cabinet. I expect that whatever responsibility is given to them, they will perform it,'' said Mann.

Mann said he has a lot of burden on him as he has too many portfolios. ''We will allot good portfolios to them,'' he said. On being asked when the portfolios will be allotted, he said, ''These will be given by tomorrow or a day after tomorrow.'' Targeting the previous governments for allegedly ''ruining'' Punjab, Mann said in the coming days, some big scams that took place during the previous regimes will come to the fore. ''We will take account of each penny of people,'' he said.

