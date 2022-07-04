After winning trust vote, Shinde pays tribute at Bal Thackeray memorial; gets rousing welcome in Thane

After winning the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday night visited the memorial of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar area and said his government is of the common man.

He offered flowers at the structure with Sena MLAs who had crossed over to his faction in tow, around 7.30 pm.

''This government has come to power by winning the trust vote with a thumping majority of 164 against 99 due to the blessings of Balasaheb Thackeray,'' Shinde told reporters. Earlier, he paid homage to martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement at the Hutatma Chowk memorial in south Mumbai and also at Chaityabhumi, revered by followers of B R Ambedkar. From Shivaji Park, Shinde travelled to his residence in Thane city in a special bus where he was given a rousing welcome by cadres. Decorative arches and huge hoardings were erected at various places in Thane. Colourful decorations were made at the main traffic junctions.

When the bus carrying Shinde, the MLA from Thane's Kopri-Pachpakhadi, and others reached Anand Nagar check post on the Eastern Express Highway, former Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske and others welcomed him with bouquets.

Amid heavy downpour, cadres loyal to Shinde raised slogans hailing him and burst crackers while trumpets were blown. Shinde then visited Anand Ashram, the seat of his mentor the late Anand Dighe, where he was welcomed by the beating of drums. He was also congratulated by his old school. Shinde was emotionally overwhelmed when he paid tributes at 'Shakti Sthal', the memorial of Dighe.

A large number of Shiv Sena leaders, sainiks and women hailed Shinde, a resident of the Louiswadi area. Shinde reached his residence after nearly 13 days where he was welcomed traditionally by his family members. Shiv Sainiks in Kalyan in the Thane district distributed 100 kg laddoos to celebrate Shinde's floor test win.

