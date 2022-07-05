Left Menu

Top U.S. diplomat Blinken to meet with Chinese counterpart at G20 -statement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-07-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 17:42 IST
Top U.S. diplomat Blinken to meet with Chinese counterpart at G20 -statement
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to meet with his Chinese and Indonesian counterparts during a trip to the Group of 20 world powers in Indonesia this week, the State Department said on Tuesday.

Blinken will also visit Bangkok as part of the trip, the department said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022