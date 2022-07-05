Top U.S. diplomat Blinken to meet with Chinese counterpart at G20 -statement
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to meet with his Chinese and Indonesian counterparts during a trip to the Group of 20 world powers in Indonesia this week, the State Department said on Tuesday.
Blinken will also visit Bangkok as part of the trip, the department said in a statement.
