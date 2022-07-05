BJP issues show-cause notice to Jammu Minority Morcha chief over party’s 'link' with LeT terrorist

Facing flak over its alleged link with arrested LeT terrorist Talib Hussain Shah, the BJP on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to party’s Jammu Minority Morcha president Sheikh Bashir after an order purportedly written by him about the appointment of Shah as official of the unit emerged on social media platforms.

On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Talib Hussain Shah was briefly associated with a political party and also posed himself as a mediaperson.

A political slugfest erupted between the BJP and the opposition in the Union territory after Shah, overpowered by locals and handed over to the police, was reported to be an active member of the saffron party who was recently selected as its IT and social media cell in-charge of the Minority Morcha in the Jammu province.

J&K BJP disciplinary committee chairman Sunil Sethi served the notice to Bashir, based upon a letter being circulated in the media, which indicates that “you had appointed one Talib Hussain as an official of Minority Morcha, who has been found involved in terror activities''.

''You (Sheikh) are directed to explain your position on above issue within 48 hours. Please clarify whether you have issued order in favour of a person (Talib Hussain Shah), who is not even primary member of party as per official records and without checking credentials of the person,” Sethi said.

