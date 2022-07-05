Left Menu

Mexico president presents bill to eliminate daylight saving time

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has long spoken out against daylight saving time, which was adopted nationwide in 1996 to closely follow the time change in the United States. The proposal includes an exception for towns along the northern border with the United States, Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said at the president's regular news conference.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 05-07-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 19:10 IST
Mexico president presents bill to eliminate daylight saving time
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's president on Tuesday said he was sending a bill to Congress to eliminate daylight saving time, with the government saying the time change was unpopular and did not generate many benefits for the country. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has long spoken out against daylight saving time, which was adopted nationwide in 1996 to closely follow the time change in the United States.

The proposal includes an exception for towns along the northern border with the United States, Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said at the president's regular news conference. Nahle said a majority of citizens polled on daylight saving time were against it, and that the energy savings derived from the adjustment were negligible.

"There's no (benefit) preventing us from eliminating daylight saving time," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022