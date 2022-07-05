Left Menu

AIADMK seeks police protection for GC meet in Chennai

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-07-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 21:32 IST
AIADMK seeks police protection for GC meet in Chennai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anticipating trouble from the rival faction in the AIADMK, the predominant group owing allegiance to former Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday, requested police to ensure appropriate security arrangements for its General Council meeting scheduled for July 11 here.

Claiming that the members were in favour of smooth conduct of the highest decision making body in the party, former state minister D Jayakumar said the precaution was to make sure no unpleasant incidents occurred.

Speaking to reporters after meeting state DGP C Sylendra Babu, Jayakumar said there was a general concern that the meeting should be held in a disciplined and cordial manner. ''But there was a likelihood of some elements causing trouble at the meeting. Hence, we sought police protection,'' he said.

Jayakumar, accompanied by another former state minister P Benjamin, submitted a written request to Sylendra Babu seeking the protection.

Exuding confidence that the meet will pave way for instilling single leadership in the party, Jayakumar said, in reply to a question, that the rule is applicable for all. ''The wrongdoers will be punished,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022