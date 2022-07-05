AIADMK seeks police protection for GC meet in Chennai
Anticipating trouble from the rival faction in the AIADMK, the predominant group owing allegiance to former Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday, requested police to ensure appropriate security arrangements for its General Council meeting scheduled for July 11 here.
Claiming that the members were in favour of smooth conduct of the highest decision making body in the party, former state minister D Jayakumar said the precaution was to make sure no unpleasant incidents occurred.
Speaking to reporters after meeting state DGP C Sylendra Babu, Jayakumar said there was a general concern that the meeting should be held in a disciplined and cordial manner. ''But there was a likelihood of some elements causing trouble at the meeting. Hence, we sought police protection,'' he said.
Jayakumar, accompanied by another former state minister P Benjamin, submitted a written request to Sylendra Babu seeking the protection.
Exuding confidence that the meet will pave way for instilling single leadership in the party, Jayakumar said, in reply to a question, that the rule is applicable for all. ''The wrongdoers will be punished,'' he said.
