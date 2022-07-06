Adityanath takes stock of preparations for PM's Varanasi visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday visited Varanasi to review preparations for the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. An official spokesman said the CM instructed officials to make proper arrangements for the prime minister's programme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Thursday during which he will inaugurate various development projects. The CM asked officials to make proper arrangements so that the visitors coming to the prime minister's programmes face no problems. He also asked for making proper arrangements for drinking water but the use of plastic bottles should be stopped. The CM also visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple, the spokesman added.

During his visit on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate an “Akshaya Patra Mid-Day Meal Kitchen” at LT College. He will visit the International Cooperation and Convention Centre, “Rudraksh”, where he will inaugurate the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam programme on the implementation of the National Education Policy.

