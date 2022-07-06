We have not done anything illegal, ours is strong government: Maharashtra CM Shinde

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose BJP-backed government is facing attacks and legal challenges from a faction led by Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, has said that "they are not doing anything illegal" and have followed all constitutional steps for the formation of new government in the state. In an interview with ANI, Shinde said that his was a strong government.

"We are not doing anything illegal. In this country, there are rules, laws and the constitution and we have to work according to them. Today, we have more than a two-thirds majority that's why the decision we took is legal and valid. The Speaker also recognised us. The court has pulled up those who approached the court against us," he said. "We have not done anything illegal and for those who did (illegal things), the court will decide against them. The floor test and Speaker elections have been held and the government won the trust vote. This government has the support of 170 MLAs and it is a 'majboot' (strong) government," he added.

Shinde, who led the revolt which forced Uddhav Thackeray to resign as Chief Minister of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on June 30. The MVA government also had Congress and NCP as constituents. The new Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra won the floor test on Monday by a 164-99 margin.

"These 40-50 MLAs were facing challenges in their own constituencies as our alliance partners were strengthening those who were defeated. When we win elections, then voters expect development works including water, roads and other basic works, there were expectations but our MLAs were not able to do this due to deficiency of funds and other problems. We talked to our seniors many times that there should be corrective measures. But we could not succeed in this unfortunately. That's why our 40-50 MLAs took this decision," he said. According to the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which deals with the anti-defection law, any group of lawmakers can leave a party and form another or merge with another party without disqualification if they are together at least two-thirds of legislators of the party's original strength.

Shinde said his government is of common people and will work for giving justice to all sections of society. "This government will give justice to people. This is the government of the common people. This government will do the work of giving justice to all sections of society," he said. (ANI)

