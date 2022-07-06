Left Menu

UK Conservative lawmaker Tom Hunt submits letter of no confidence in PM Johnson

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 15:53 IST
Tom Hunt Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Conservative Party lawmaker Tom Hunt has submitted a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he said on Wednesday.

"Events of the past week have been the last straw that has broken the camel's back," Hunt said, in reference to Johnson's handling of misconduct allegations against former Conservative party deputy chief whip Christopher Pincher.

