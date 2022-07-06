Left Menu

'We've become laboratory of human rights violations': West Bengal governor

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-07-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 16:46 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday urged the Bengali intelligentsia to break their silence on what he described as the ''decimation of democratic values'' in the state.

Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes at the statue of Syama Prasad Mookherjee on his birth anniversary, the governor claimed West Bengal should not become a place ''where democracy breathes its last''.

''We have become a laboratory of human rights violations,'' he claimed.

Dhankhar, who has had frequent run-ins with the Trinamool Congress dispensation in the state since taking over as governor in July 2019, asserted that he will not allow democracy to be decimated in the state, maintaining that he cannot fail in his constitutional oath.

''The greatest threat to democracy and which we cannot allow to happen, is extreme appeasement,'' he said.

Holding that Constitution allows a fair approach and equality for all, he said the Centre has given a categorical indication towards it through the policy of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'.

Calling upon the people of the state to remember Mookherjee's contribution at the time of Partition, the governor said that it was his significant role that resulted in what West Bengal is at present.

''The threat that was there at the time of Partition could be nullified by the great efforts of this great son of Bharat Ma (Mother India),'' Dhankhar said.

He said that Mookherjee was a nationalist, freedom fighter and a great leader who sacrificed his life in the true spirit of service to 'Bharat Ma'.

