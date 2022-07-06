Left Menu

Former UK minister calls on others in government to quit

"Treading the tightrope between loyalty and integrity has become impossible in recent months," Javid told a silent parliament, while Johnson listened on. He said at some point people had to conclude that enough is enough. "That point is now," he said.

Sajid Javid Image Credit: Flickr
Sajid Javid, the former British health minister who quit in protest at Boris Johnson, called on more senior colleagues to resign on Wednesday, saying it had become increasingly difficult to stay in government. "Treading the tightrope between loyalty and integrity has become impossible in recent months," Javid told a silent parliament, while Johnson listened on.

He said at some point people had to conclude that enough is enough. "That point is now," he said.

