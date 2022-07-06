Left Menu

Maha CM Shinde asks COVID-19 task force to continue its work

Then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had set up the task force when the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020 to advise the state government about handling the situation.Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,098 fresh COVID-19 cases and six fatalities that raised the tally to 79,89,909 and the toll to 1,47,949. The state saw a 104 per cent spike in cases in 24 hours. The state currently has an active caseload of 20,820.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-07-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 17:33 IST
Maha CM Shinde asks COVID-19 task force to continue its work
Eknath Shinde (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday asked the state COVID-19 task force, which was appointed by the MVA government, to continue the work of advising the administration about steps to control the viral spread.

Shinde discussed the prevailing COVID-19 situation with task force chief Dr Sanjay Oak and gave the necessary directives, a statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said. Then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray set up the task force when the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020 to advise the state government about handling the situation.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,098 fresh COVID-19 cases and six fatalities that raising the tally to 79,89,909 and the toll to 1,47,949. The state saw a 104 percent spike in cases in 24 hours. The state currently has an active caseload of 20,820.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022