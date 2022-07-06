Left Menu

UK's Johnson still due to attend parliamentary committee - spokesperson

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 19:24 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose is facing widespread calls to resign from dozens within his own Conservative Party, is still due to appear before senior lawmakers on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the committee said.

The spokesperson said the Liaison Committee meeting was still going ahead and its members, made up of chairs of all the major parliamentary committees, were in the room.

