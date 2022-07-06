Left Menu

Yashwant Sinha to visit J-K to seek support for presidential bid

Joint opposition candidate for the presidential election Yashwant Sinha will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday to mobilise support, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said here on Wednesday.Abdullah, who spoke to reporters after shopping in the busy Lal Chowk area here, said Sinha will address a press conference as well here during the visit.Yashwant Sinha ji is coming here on July 9.

Abdullah, who spoke to reporters after shopping in the busy Lal Chowk area here, said Sinha will address a press conference as well here during the visit.

“Yashwant Sinha ji is coming here on July 9. There will be a press conference as well. You will be invited and you should come,” the NC president said.

Abdullah is known to spring surprises by such visits as he has visited Lal Chowk in the past as well without his elaborate security cover.

The NC leader also greeted people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, which will be celebrated on Sunday.

“I greet people on Eid and pray that it is celebrated well. People should take care and also help the poor,” the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar said.

