UK ministers, including new finmin, to tell Johnson to go-reports

The Times newspaper reported that Nadhim Zahawi, appointed as finance minister late on Tuesday as Johnson's government started to collapse, would be part of the delegation.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 21:20 IST
A group of cabinet ministers are about to tell Prime Minister Boris Johnson to quit, including the man who has just been appointed as the new finance minister, media reports said on Wednesday.

BBC Political Editor Chris Mason said Transport Minister Grant Shapps would lead a delegation on Wednesday evening. The Times newspaper reported that Nadhim Zahawi, appointed as finance minister late on Tuesday as Johnson's government started to collapse, would be part of the delegation. Zahawi had told reporters earlier on Wednesday that he gave his total backing to Johnson.

Asked about the reports, Johnson declined to comment directly.

