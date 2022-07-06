Burkina Faso ex-president Compaore to return, says Ivory Coast
Reuters | Abidjan | Updated: 06-07-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 21:44 IST
- Country:
- Ivory Coast
Blaire Compaore, the former president of Burkina Faso who was ousted in a 2014 uprising, will return to his country to take part in a reconciliation process, the government of neighbouring Ivory Coast said on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Burkina Faso
- Ivory Coast
Advertisement