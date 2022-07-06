Left Menu

Irish coalition government to lose formal majority in parliament -lawmaker

The government will as a result be reliant on sympathetic independent deputies to pass legislation in the coming months, the lawmaker said. A member of the centre-right Fine Gael party, Joe McHugh, on Wednesday voted against a bill to set the level of compensation for owners of homes constructed using defective blocks - legislation that impacts many in his constituency.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 06-07-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 23:33 IST
Irish coalition government to lose formal majority in parliament -lawmaker
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ireland's governing coalition is set to lose its formal majority in parliament after one of its deputies defied it in a vote, a government lawmaker said. The government will as a result be reliant on sympathetic independent deputies to pass legislation in the coming months, the lawmaker said.

A member of the centre-right Fine Gael party, Joe McHugh, on Wednesday voted against a bill to set the level of compensation for owners of homes constructed using defective blocks - legislation that impacts many in his constituency. As a result, McHugh later on Wednesday is set to resign the party whip, leaving him outside of the government's voting bloc, fellow Fine Gael member of parliament Neale Richmond told RTE radio.

That will leave the governing coalition - which also includes Prime Minister Micheal Martin's centre-right Fianna Fail and the Green Party - with 79 seats in the 160-seat lower house. Asked if that would leave the government dependent on the votes of independent deputies, Richmond said: "yes, that's right."

Richmond said that several members of parliament - including independent deputies and two members of the Green Party who in May lost the government whip for six months for defying the government - consistently vote with the government. He said he was also hopeful McHugh would continue to vote with the government on other issues.

The development is likely to leave the government trying to pass the country's annual budget on Sept. 27 without a guaranteed majority. (Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Gregorio)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incorrect shoes used in qualifying; Tennis-Norrie faces an alien challenge as he reaches first Grand Slam semi-final and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incor...

 Global
3
SpiceJet freighter aircraft returns to Kolkata due to its unserviceable weather radar

SpiceJet freighter aircraft returns to Kolkata due to its unserviceable weat...

 India
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022