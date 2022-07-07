UPDATE 1-UK N.Ireland minister Brandon Lewis has not resigned -media
Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2022 01:27 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 01:27 IST
The BBC said it had deleted an earlier tweet in which it reported Britain's Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis had resigned because it was inaccurate.
The Telegraph's political editor Ben Riley-Smith said on Twitter that Lewis's team said he had not resigned from cabinet. Lewis's adviser did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brandon Lewis
- Lewis
- Northern Ireland
- Britain
- Telegraph
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK's Northern Ireland trade law to face next parliamentary stage on July 13
Northern Ireland post-Brexit 'protocol' hurting some, a boon for others
Support for post-Brexit trade rules grows in Northern Ireland - poll
Northern Ireland tensions weaken sterling against euro
Northern Ireland tensions weaken sterling against euro, dollar