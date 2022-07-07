REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Britain's Boris Johnson defied pressure from senior ministers and a mounting rebellion within his party to quit on Wednesday, vowing to stay on as prime minister and fight off any attempts to oust him.

UKRAINE-CRISIS Ukraine battles to push back Russian advance in northern Donetsk

KYIV/KRAMATORSK, Ukraine, July 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine has so far staved off any major Russian advance into the north of its Donetsk region, but pressure is intensifying with heavy shelling on the city of Sloviansk and nearby populated areas, the Ukrainian military said on Wednesday. U.S.

USA-BIDEN/OHIO Biden in Ohio to woo blue-collar voters

CLEVELAND, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden touted plans to bolster pension plans for millions of Americans on a visit to Ohio to woo working class voters frustrated by inflation. SUPPLY-CHAIN/BABY-FORMULA

U.S. FDA working to allow overseas infant formula beyond shortage The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is looking at ways to allow overseas manufacturers of baby formula to keep selling in the country beyond the current shortage, the health regulator said on Wednesday.

BUSINESS USA-FED/MINUTES

Fed's fear of entrenched high inflation fueled big rate hike, minutes show WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - A deteriorating inflation situation and concern about lost faith in the Federal Reserve's power to make it better prompted U.S. central bank officials to rally around an outsized interest rate increase and a firm restatement of their intent to get prices under control, minutes of the June 14-15 policy meeting showed.

VANGUARD-SETTLEMENT Vanguard to pay millions to mutual fund investors hit with big tax bills

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - Vanguard Group, the largest mutual fund company, on Wednesday reached a $6.25 million settlement to resolve regulatory charges it failed to warn many fund investors that they would face surprisingly big tax bills. ENTERTAINMENT

NETFLIX-STRANGER THINGS Netflix greenlights a 'Stranger Things' spin-off series to help build a franchise

LOS ANGELES, July 6 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc said on Wednesday it is developing a spin-off of science fiction series "Stranger Things" as the streaming service works to build its biggest English-language hit into a broad entertainment franchise. FASHION-PARIS/HAUTE COUTURE-ELIE SAAB

Elie Saab adds men to Paris haute couture runway PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - Men swept down Elie Saab's haute couture runway on Wednesday in voluminous capes teeming with feathers and glittering beadwork – adding extra flash and new energy to the Lebanese designer's lineup of signature, red carpet-ready dresses for women.

SPORTS TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Ailing Nadal finds mental steel to edge Fritz in Wimbledon epic LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - A hurting Rafa Nadal exhibited heroic mental strength to edge American 11th seed Taylor Fritz in a final set tiebreaker during a captivating Wimbledon quarter-final on Wednesday to keep alive his quest for a calendar year Grand Slam.

SOCCER-EURO-ENG-AUT/REPORT England make winning start in front of record Euro crowd

MANCHESTER, England, July 6 (Reuters) - The women's European Championship got under way with pre-game fireworks for a tournament record crowd but there was little sparkle from hosts England as they laboured to a 1-0 win over Austria at Old Trafford on Wednesday. UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-EMIGRATION (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Goodbye Shanghai: After 16 years, COVID curbs send American family packing Heather and George Kaye moved into their apartment in Shanghai’s downtown Former French Concession area when their oldest daughter, Charlotte was a tiny baby. They are now parents to two teenage girls (Charlotte and younger sister Matilda) who are preparing to leave Shanghai, the only city they have ever called home, for Washington DC. Though Heather says she and George once thought they would be in Shanghai “forever”, after 16 years they are heading back to the US. Though their decision was made in 2021, as China’s closed borders made it extremely difficult for them to visit their aging parents in the US and made them realize the international life they had enjoyed in Shanghai was thing of the past, recent lockdowns have cemented their view that moving is the right choice. Especially as many of their long-time friends in Shanghai are also heading for the exits after a decade or more living in China’s most international city.

6 Jul 23:00 ET / 23:00 GMT HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA

Africa CDC to brief reporters on COVID-19 and other health topics Experts from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention hold an online media briefing on COVID-19, monkeypox and other health topics.

7 Jul 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TRADE-WTO/WAIVER Fresh battlelines drawn at WTO over COVID-IP rights

Less than a month after a hard-won deal was reached on a waiver for intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, a fresh battle is brewing over intellectual property rights at the World Trade Organization. 7 Jul

AIRBNB-ITALY/TAXATION EU court adviser to offer opinion on tax status of Airbnb's hosts in Italy

Adviser to the European Court of Justice to deliver opinion on case concerning Italian law that taxes rental contracts overseen by Airbnb, which is seeking to annul such a tax regime. 7 Jul

LITHUANIA-CHINA/TAIWAN (TV) Taiwan's deputy Foreign Minister, representative in Washington in Vilnius

Taiwan's Deputy Foreign Minister Harry Tseng Ho-Jen and Taiwan's representative in Washington Hsiao Bi-khim attend a conference in Vilnius. 7 Jul

EUROPE-WHEAT/POLL Poll of EU wheat crop forecasts as harvesting gets under way

Poll of EU wheat crop forecasts as harvesting gets under way. Disruption to Black Sea trade caused by the war in Ukraine is expected to increase demand for wheat harvested this summer in the EU. 7 Jul

MEXICO-AUTOS/ Mexico's INEGI statistics agency publishes auto production, export data

Mexico's INEGI statistics agency publishes auto production, export data. 7 Jul

GLOBAL-FOREX/DOLLAR King Dollar stands tall as recession fears churn global markets

In a year where safe havens and risky assets have sold off alike, the twin boosts from an aggressively hawkish monetary policy and heightened geopolitical tensions, have lifted the U.S. dollar to a two-decade high. 7 Jul

BRITAIN-COAL/ (TV) Deadline for UK government decision on Cumbrian coal mine

The British government is due to make a decision by today on whether to allow a new coal mine in Cumbria to go ahead. Reports on Wednesday this may be pushed back to a later date. 7 Jul

USA-RESULTS/OUTLOOK Investors anxious to see U.S. company quarterly results

Investors are anxiously awaiting quarterly results from U.S. companies in the coming weeks for clues on the economy's health and how well earnings will hold up as the market continues to sell off. 7 Jul

FRANCE-ECONOMY/LAW French government to present inflation-relief package

France's government is to present a new inflation-relief package in the first test of its ability to pass much-awaited legislation since President Emmanuel Macron lost its controlling majority in parliament. 7 Jul

MEXICO-ECONOMY/MINUTES Mexican central bank publishes minutes from latest monetary policy decision

Mexico's central bank publishes minutes from its latest monetary policy decision. 7 Jul

PAKISTAN-CENBANK/ Pakistan c.bank monetary policy announcement

The Pakistani central bank's Monetary Policy Committee meets on Thursday to decide on the key policy rate, days after the country registered the highest inflation rate in 13 years in June. 7 Jul

JAPAN-ECONOMY/ISSUES (PIX) EXPLAINER-Inflation to nuclear power: What's at stake in Japan's election

Japan will vote in an upper house election on July 10 that will have implications for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's grip on the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and his ability to push through legislation. The following are some details about why the vote matters and some key policy issues. 7 Jul

EGYPT-ECONOMY/SUEZCANAL (PIX) (TV) Egyptian group lays hopes in industrial hub next to Suez Canal

Once known as a graveyard for tanks, an Egyptian mudflat east of the Suez Canal is being reclaimed for what its backers hope will be a vast industrial zone for exports and the domestic market. 7 Jul

GRAINS-ARGENTINA/EXCHANGE Buenos Aires Grains Exchange publishes weekly crop forecast report

7 Jul MEXICO-ECONOMY/INFLATION

Mexico-Inflation Final 7 Jul 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TREASURY/ANNOUNCEMENT US Treasury announces sales: 3- & 6-month, 52-week bills; 3- & 10-year notes; 30-year bonds

Treasury Dept. weekly announcement of 3- and 6-month bill sale offerings; announces sales of 52-week bills; 3- and 10-year notes; 30-year bonds. 7 Jul 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

TWITTER-BOTS/ Twitter shares details on how it measures spam, bots

Twitter will host a briefing with reporters on Wednesday to discuss how the platform defines and measures bot and spam accounts, as well as its work to limit such accounts. 7 Jul 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS G20-INDONESIA/JAPAN

Japan to give briefing on eve of G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Indonesia Okano Yukiko, Deputy Press Secretary of Japan's foreign ministry briefs reporters ahead of the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Bali.

7 Jul HAITI-POLITICS/ (TV)

Haitians mark first anniversary of former president Moise assassination Haiti on Wednesday commemorates the anniversary of the murder of president Jovenel Moise, whose killing has boosted the power of gangs that now govern much of the country's territory and even control the headquarters of the nation's justice system.

7 Jul USA-BIDEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Biden awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 recipients U.S. President Joe Biden awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 recipients, including gymnast Simone Biles, former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, late U.S. Sen. John McCain, soccer star Megan Rapinoe, former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson and actor Denzel Washington.

7 Jul G20-INDONESIA/RUSSIA (TV)

Russia's Lavrov attends G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Indonesia Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov takes part in G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Indonesia.

7 Jul G20-INDONESIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Foreign ministers arrive in Indonesia ahead of G20 meeting Foreign ministers will start to arrive ahead of Friday's G20 gathering on the island of Bali, a meeting expected to be overshadowed by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. It will be the first face-to-face meetings between the Putin administration's longtime foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and his country's biggest critics since the war started.

7 Jul UKRAINE-CRISIS/FINLAND-BORDER

Finland's Parliament to vote on new laws to strenghten security on Russian border Finland's Parliament is expected to vote on Thursday over new legislation drafted to facilitate building barriers on the country's Eastern border with Russia as well as to enable full closure of the 1,300-km border from asylum seekers in case of "exceptional circumstances".

7 Jul 07:00 ET / 07:00 GMT UZBEKISTAN-PROTESTS/CITY (PIX) (TV)

Uzbek authorities say city rocked by protests is now stable Authorities in Uzbekistan say normal life has returned to the city of Nukus after the deadliest clashes in the Central Asian state for nearly two decades, blaming the violence on protesters.

7 Jul 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/DESANTIS

Social media ads give signs DeSantis readying a White House run Florida Governor Ron DeSantis increasingly looks like a potential challenger to former President Donald Trump, should he announce another run for the White House in 2024.

7 Jul 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SYRIA-CRISIS/UN (TV)

U.N. Security Council due to vote on extending approval of aid into Syria from Turkey A U.N. Security Council vote currently still scheduled for 10am Thursday to extend approval of U.N. aid deliveries into Syria from Turkey for a year. The current mandate expires on Sunday. Unclear if Russia will veto or abstain on the text drafted by Ireland and Norway.

7 Jul 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

NEW YORK-SHOOTING/ Buffalo shooting suspect in court

Avowed white supremacist accused of racist attack that killed 10 people at supermarket in Black neighborhood in Buffalo, N.Y., is due back in court. 7 Jul

ITALY-MOTORWAY/TRIAL (PIX) (TV) Trial starts for 59 in deadly collapse of Genoa bridge

59 people, including former Atlantia CEO Giovanni Castellucci, stand trial over the deadly collapse of a bridge in Genoa four years ago. The road bridge, operated by Atlantia's motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia, collapsed in the port city on Aug. 14, 2018, killing 43 people and laying bare the dire state of Italy's crumbling infrastructure. 7 Jul 07:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

UKRAINE-CRISIS/USA-GRINER-TRIAL (PIX) (TV) U.S. basketball star Griner back in Russian court on drugs charges

A Moscow region court continues to hear case against U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who was detained in March at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis. 7 Jul 10:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE AFGHANISTAN-CONFLICT/DEMINING (PIX) (TV)

INSIGHT-Isolating the Taliban: How young landmine victims may be collateral damage On the face of it, the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan should be good for international efforts to clear the country of mines and unexploded ordnance: swathes of territory that were off limits during the insurgency are now accessible for the first time in years. But there is a snag. With no money to pay salaries, the Taliban has laid off nearly the entire staff of its de-mining regulator that coordinates efforts by overseas charities to make the world’s most mined country safer. In the last six months, more than 300 Afghan children have been killed or maimed by landmines and other unexploded devices.

7 Jul 05:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

