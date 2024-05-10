Left Menu

Vikram Nair, Tech Mahindra's European Lead, Announces Departure

Tech Mahindra's Europe, Middle East, and Africa business head, Vikram Nair, has resigned after 19 years. Harshul Asnani, currently the President for Americas Business, will assume Nair's role. Nair's departure is due to personal reasons, and he will leave the company on July 27, 2024.

IT company Tech Mahindra's business head for Europe, Middle East and Africa Vikram Nair has resigned after a stint of 19 years in the company, according to a regulatory filing.

While the regulatory filing describes Nair as President for Europe Business, the company's portal mentions his designation as President for EMEA Business.

''Vikram Nair, President - Europe Business and Senior Management Personnel of the Company, has tendered his resignation from services of the Company due to personal reasons. The Company has agreed to relieve him from the services of the Company with effect from close of business hours on July 27, 2024,'' the filing said.

According to Nair's LinkedIn profile, he joined the company in 2005 as regional head for Europe.

Tech Mahindra President for Americas Business Harshul Asnani will take over the role of Nair, the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

