UK defense minister urges Johnson to go, says he will stay for national security
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 13:36 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British defense minister Ben Wallace said he had an obligation to keep the country safe and could not leave the "offices of state empty", but urged his party colleagues to force Boris Johnson out of government.
"The party has a mechanism to change leaders and that is the mechanism which I advise colleagues to use," he said in a tweet.
