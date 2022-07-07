Left Menu

Rajnath to brief members of consultative committee on Agnipath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will brief the members of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Defence, comprising MPs from ruling as well as opposition parties, on Monday, on various aspects of the recently-launched Agnipath recruitment, the ministry said on Thursday.The three service chiefs and defence secretary are also likely to be present in the meeting, the defence ministry said.The committee on Defence chaired by Singh has 20 members, including 13 from Lok Sabha and around 7 from Rajya Sabha, according to the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry website.It includes members from almost all parties.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 17:14 IST
Rajnath to brief members of consultative committee on Agnipath
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will brief the members of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Defence, comprising MPs from ruling as well as opposition parties, on Monday, on various aspects of the recently-launched Agnipath recruitment, the ministry said on Thursday.

The three service chiefs and defence secretary are also likely to be present in the meeting, the defence ministry said.

The committee on Defence chaired by Singh has 20 members, including 13 from Lok Sabha and around 7 from Rajya Sabha, according to the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry website.

It includes members from almost all parties. Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah and TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay are among its members. ''Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh is scheduled to brief the Committee members about various aspects of the recently-launched AGNIPATH scheme, through which recruitment of soldiers in all the three Services will henceforth take place,'' the ministry said in a statement.

Defence Secretary, three Service Chiefs and other senior officials of the ministry are likely to be present, it added.

After the scheme was unveiled on June 14, violent protests took place in several states for nearly a week and various opposition parties demanded its rollback.

Earlier this week, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said it has received 7.5 lakh applications under the ''Agnipath'' recruitment scheme. The registration process under the scheme began on June 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022