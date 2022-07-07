Rajnath to brief members of consultative committee on Agnipath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will brief the members of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Defence, comprising MPs from ruling as well as opposition parties, on Monday, on various aspects of the recently-launched Agnipath recruitment, the ministry said on Thursday.

The three service chiefs and defence secretary are also likely to be present in the meeting, the defence ministry said.

The committee on Defence chaired by Singh has 20 members, including 13 from Lok Sabha and around 7 from Rajya Sabha, according to the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry website.

It includes members from almost all parties. Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah and TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay are among its members. ''Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh is scheduled to brief the Committee members about various aspects of the recently-launched AGNIPATH scheme, through which recruitment of soldiers in all the three Services will henceforth take place,'' the ministry said in a statement.

Defence Secretary, three Service Chiefs and other senior officials of the ministry are likely to be present, it added.

After the scheme was unveiled on June 14, violent protests took place in several states for nearly a week and various opposition parties demanded its rollback.

Earlier this week, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said it has received 7.5 lakh applications under the ''Agnipath'' recruitment scheme. The registration process under the scheme began on June 24.

