Ukraine adviser Podolyak thanks UK's Johnson for supporting Ukraine

An adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday thanked outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for always being at the forefront of supporting Ukraine.

Mykhailo Podolyak added in a video accompanying a Twitter post that Johnson, who said on Thursday he would quit as prime minister, was "a person who began to call a spade a spade from the beginning" of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)