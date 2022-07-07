NDA presidential candidate Murmu to visit Jaipur on July 12

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu will visit Jaipur on July 12 and will meet BJP MPs and MLAs, the saffron party said on Thursday.

Leader of the Opposition Gulabchand Kataria has asked the party's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from Rajasthan and MLAs to reach the hotel, where Murmu will meet them, at 3 pm on Tuesday.

Kataria, in a statement, said the NDA presidential nominee will reach Jaipur on July 12 and will personally meet BJP MPs and MLAs.

The BJP has 71 MLAs in the 200-seat Rajasthan assembly, while the party has 24 Lok Sabha MPs and four Rajya Sabha members from the state.

