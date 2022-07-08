UK's Johnson to continue as a member of parliament after resigning as PM -aide
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-07-2022 00:21 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 00:21 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's Boris Johnson plans to continue as a member of parliament when he steps down as prime minister, one of his close aides said on Thursday. Johnson announced earlier on Thursday he would quit as prime minister, but stay in the post until his successor was chosen.
"Good to hear the boss will carry on as an MP," James Duddridge, Johnson's parliamentary private secretary, said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- James Duddridge
- Johnson
- Britain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK's Boris Johnson faces test in two special elections
EXCLUSIVE-Boris Johnson signals UK's willingness to demine, help export grain from Ukraine
Pressure mounts on UK's Boris Johnson after crushing election defeats
UK's Boris Johnson rules out lifting curbs on banker bonuses
UK's Boris Johnson will not disclose discussion with Prince Charles