UK's Johnson to continue as a member of parliament after resigning as PM -aide

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-07-2022 00:21 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 00:21 IST
  Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Boris Johnson plans to continue as a member of parliament when he steps down as prime minister, one of his close aides said on Thursday. Johnson announced earlier on Thursday he would quit as prime minister, but stay in the post until his successor was chosen.

"Good to hear the boss will carry on as an MP," James Duddridge, Johnson's parliamentary private secretary, said on Twitter.

