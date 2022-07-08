Taiwan has lost a close friend, president says of Abe death

The world has lost an important leader and Taiwan has lost a friend, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday after former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died hours after he was shot while giving an election campaign speech.

"Not only has the international community lost an important leader, but Taiwan has also lost an important and close friend. Taiwan and Japan are both democratic countries with the rule of law, and our government severely condemns violent and illegal acts," Tsai said in a statement released by her office.

