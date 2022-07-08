Jagan's mother quits YSRC to side with daughter

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mother Y S Vijayamma on Friday resigned from the honorary president’s post of YSR Congress “to stand by my daughter Sharmila”, who is now heading the YSR Telangana party in the neighbouring state.

Announcing her decision to quit the YSRC, at the party’s two-day plenary that began here today, Vijayamma said, “As a mother, I will always be close to Jagan.” She lamented that a fake resignation letter in her name was circulated in the social media a few days ago.

“How could they release a letter that I have not written or signed? They have created a campaign about the rift in our family. I am quitting the party (YSRC) to leave no scope for such things,” Vijayamma said.

For some time now, there have been reports that all is not well between Jagan and his sister, ostensibly over property-related issues. The acrimony between brother and sister escalated and the mother had allegedly been staying away from her son.

Vijayamma – and also apparently Jagan – used the YSRC plenary as the platform to portray that nothing was amiss in the family.

For over 10 minutes, she spoke extempore in clear terms about the hard times their family went through after the death of YSR and how they were 'hounded' by the Congress and the central investigating agencies (CBI and ED).

She recalled the establishment of YSRC and how her son braved odds and rose to become the state CM.

She then went on to praise her son for doing well as Chief Minister and working for the people, like his late father.

Vijayamma then followed the script and read out a letter to announce her resignation.

“Sharmila is waging a lone battle in Telangana, to carry forward her father’s ideals. My conscience says I have to support her. I was in a dilemma whether I could be a member of two political parties (in two states). It is difficult for me to continue as honorary president of YSRC,” Vijayamma pointed out.

“I never imagined such a situation would ever arise. I don’t know why it happened, but I feel it is a decision of God,” she remarked.

Vijayamma said she stood by Jagan during his troubles. “If I stay with him when he is happy, I will be doing injustice to Sharmila, which I don’t like. I should not become a (source of) controversy or objection for anyone, hence am quitting,” she said.

Vijayamma expressed hope that her son would win the next election as well “with all your blessings” and do much more.

“In the 2011 party plenary, I told you that I am leaving my son in your hands and asked you to take care of him. I now say that again as I leave him in your hands,” Vijayamma told the YSRC rank and file.

Jagan hugged his emotion-filled mother as she wound up her speech and went to resume her seat.

