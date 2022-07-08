We showed what clean governance is, says AP CM Jagan

YSR Congress president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said here on Friday that his government has fulfilled 95 per cent of the promises made ahead of the 2019 elections, and showed what a transparent administration be like.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day plenary of YSRC here, Jagan claimed his government, in the last three years, showed what a change in the political system and administrative reforms be like.

“The previous Telugu Desam government removed its election manifesto from the party website. But, we have fulfilled 95 per cent of the promises made in our manifesto and gave a meaning to ‘sticking to the word’,” Jagan said.

“In three years, we have shown what affection towards farmers be like. What social, financial, political and education justice be like. The YSRC government showed how an administration could be run in a transparent and corruption-free manner,” Jagan added.

Jagan recounted how his political journey began 13 years ago and the ignominy he said he had to face.

“My father’s life is my inspiration. We always stood by the people and remained in their hearts. I salute each and everyone who stood by me during the tumultuous times and extend my gratitude,” the YSRC chief added.

Earlier, Jagan, his mother Vijayamma, and other YSRC leaders paid floral tributes to late Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy on his birth anniversary.

Jagan hoisted the party flag, marking the inauguration of the plenary that is being held after five years.

