Mamata prays for speedy recovery of Amartya Sen

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-07-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 19:56 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wished Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Sen, who had mild COVID, has completed his quarantine at his Santiniketan residence. At present, he is only experiencing mild cough and sneeze, a Health Department official said.

''Respected Amartya Da, We all sincerely pray that you get well soon,'' Banerjee tweeted. Sen is in India since the last week of June.

