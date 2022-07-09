Mamata prays for speedy recovery of Amartya Sen
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wished Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen a speedy recovery from COVID-19.
Sen, who had mild COVID, has completed his quarantine at his Santiniketan residence. At present, he is only experiencing mild cough and sneeze, a Health Department official said.
''Respected Amartya Da, We all sincerely pray that you get well soon,'' Banerjee tweeted. Sen is in India since the last week of June.
