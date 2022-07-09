Left Menu

Welfare schemes will go if my govt falls, warns AP CM Jagan

Warning that all freebie schemes being implemented by his government would be stalled if the YSR Congress lost power in the 2024 general election, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday exhorted his party rank and file to alert the people on this.Delivering the closing speech at the two-day plenary of YSRC here, the party chief alleged that the yellow media was already indicating that welfare schemes benefiting crores of people in the state would be stopped if his government fell.Vote for TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu will be a vote against the welfare schemes.

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 09-07-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 20:21 IST
Welfare schemes will go if my govt falls, warns AP CM Jagan
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Warning that all freebie schemes being implemented by his government would be stalled if the YSR Congress lost power in the 2024 general election, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday exhorted his party rank and file to alert the people on this.

Delivering the closing speech at the two-day plenary of YSRC here, the party chief alleged that the ''yellow media'' was already indicating that welfare schemes benefiting crores of people in the state would be stopped if his government fell.

"Vote for (TDP chief) Chandrababu Naidu will be a vote against the welfare schemes. People should play the role of Arjuna to defeat Chandrababu as he is unable to ride the bicycle (TDP election symbol) as it lost its wheels,'' the Chief Minister remarked.

He asked people to be wary of the 'Dushta Chatushtayama' (evil quartet) of Naidu and three Telugu media houses.

''Chandrababu will come to you with all sorts of false promises. The evil quartet wants the welfare schemes, being implemented by our government, stalled,'' Reddy alleged.

He called upon the party cadre to rebut the false propaganda of the opposition by visiting people at their doorstep and putting out the facts.

The YSRC president, who was elected on Saturday for a lifetime, also asked the party cadre to be battle-ready for 2024 and aim for a clean sweep of all 175 Assembly constituencies in the state.

He said his government had, in the last three years, handed out a sum of Rs 1.62 lakh crore under various freebie schemes.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the travails he endured in the past 13 years of his political journey and thanked the party workers and people for supporting him all through.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
4
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022