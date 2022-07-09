Delimitation commission: How will panel work when number of wards not decided, says Delhi CM

The BJP's Delhi unit on Saturday welcomed the setting up of a three-member commission to carry out a delimitation exercise of municipal wards here, saying it believes in democratic politics, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wondered how the panel will work when the number of wards in the capital has not been declared yet. The AAP also dubbed the setting up of a delimitation commission as an ''eyewash'' and alleged that it is yet another ''tactic'' of the BJP-led Centre to further delay the municipal polls in the capital.

The Delhi unit of the Congress accused the AAP and the BJP of delaying MCD elections and also expressed its disagreement with the delimitation exercise. It, however, said the civic body polls should be held so that the work of the common people does not suffer.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has set up a three-member commission for carrying out a fresh delimitation exercise of the municipal wards in Delhi, according to a statement issued by the MCD on Saturday.

The exercise will pave the way for the civic polls in Delhi, which would be the first since the recent reunification of the city's three corporations.

In a tweet in Hindi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, ''We are happy that the Centre has constituted a committee for the delimitation exercise of MCD wards. But no orders have been issued on the number of wards in Delhi. Then, how will this committee work?'' Echoing similar views, newly elected Rajinder Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party's MCD in-charge, called the formation of committee a ''hoax''.

''The order is just a hoax. The Centre has to first decide on the number of wards in Delhi. After that, the work of the commission will start. How will this commission work without the fixing of the number of wards?'' he tweeted in Hindi.

The BJP's Delhi unit attacked Kejriwal on his recent speech in the Delhi Assembly in which he had alleged that the Union government was ''using force and hooliganism'' in not allowing MCD elections while asserting the AAP will approach court to get the polls conducted on time.

''Announcement of the committee for delimitation of MCD wards exposes Delhi chief minister's 'false and immature' statements. Without any basis he claimed recently in Assembly that BJP does not want to hold MCD polls.

''He should stop lying and behave sensibly as per dignity of the chief minister's post he holds. The BJP believes in democratic politics and soon the elected MCD will be constituted after completing all due procedures,'' the party said in a statement. Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Anil Kumar said the three-member commission should discuss its Terms of Reference with all political parties and take them into confidence before beginning the delimitation exercise. He said the Delhi Congress disagrees with the unification of the three MCDs and the delimitation process, but it was in favour of holding the MCD elections without any further delay so that the people can get their work done through their elected representatives, and not by ''puppet officials'' of the BJP. He said the BJP and the AAP want to delay the elections so that they can divert people's attention from many problems, including the failures of both these parties to address pressing issues.

The MCD said the panel will have three members -- Vijay Dev, State Election Commissioner, Delhi, who will be its chairman, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and Randhir Sahay, Additional Commissioner, MCD.

The commission will present its report within four months of its formation, the civic body said.

The reunified MCD formally came into existence on May 22 with IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assuming charge as its special officer and commissioner respectively.

The erstwhile MCD, established in 1958, was trifurcated in 2012 during Sheila Dikshit's tenure as the chief minister. It was recently reunified by merging the three civic bodies -- North, South and East Delhi municipal corporations or NDMC, SDMC and EDMC.

Parliament passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 on April 5 to unify the three civic bodies in the national capital, with the Rajya Sabha giving its nod through a voice vote after negating all the amendments sought by the opposition. According to the bill, the unification of the municipal corporations will ensure synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources.

Delhi presently has 70 Assembly segments.

The three erstwhile corporations comprised 272 wards -- 104 each in the North and South corporations and 64 in the East corporation.

