Boosting Telangana's Economy: Strategic Insights from Arvind Subramanian

Renowned economist Arvind Subramanian engaged in a strategic dialogue with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to boost the state's economic growth. The discussion revolved around optimizing the electricity sector, refining GST estimations, and managing power sector expenditures.

Subramanian, who formerly advised the Indian government, underscored the importance of a systematic approach to advance Telangana's economic interests. His suggestions aim to place the state on a trajectory of planned economic enhancement.

Echoing this optimism, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla addressed the state legislature, highlighting the resilience of Telangana's economy with a projected GSDP of Rs 17.82 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, indicating a notable growth rate of 10.7 percent.