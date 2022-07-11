Left Menu

Shiv Sena cautions Centre to address unemployment and inflation issues, cites examples of Japan, Sri Lanka

Shiv Sena on Monday asked the Centre to address issues of unemployment and inflation in the country, saying that India should learn from Japan and Sri Lanka.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-07-2022 10:27 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 10:27 IST
Shiv Sena cautions Centre to address unemployment and inflation issues, cites examples of Japan, Sri Lanka
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena on Monday asked the Centre to address issues of unemployment and inflation in the country, saying that India should learn from Japan and Sri Lanka. In Japan, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated recently and Sri Lankan Prime Minister and President announced to resignation amid massive protests over the economic crisis.

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana in its editorial said, "India needs to look at the incident in Sri Lanka and Japan seriously. It is wrong to compare the condition of Sri Lanka with our country but the LPG cylinder has become Rs 1,052. Ujjwala beneficiaries also have to give Rs 853 per cylinder and this amount is not affordable for the poor. The rupee has fallen to Rs 80 against the dollar." "BJP came to power in the country by showing people the dream of cheap and good days. LPG prices have gone up eight times in the last one year. Inflation has broken the back of the general public... People's jobs are being snatched away," it added.

The editorial also highlighted that numerous national issues remain unaddressed but crores of rupees are allegedly being spent to topple the opposition governments. "There does not seem to be a way out of the economic slowdown, but at the same time, two thousand crore rupees are being easily spent to collapse the opposition," it said.

Cautioning the Centre of the consequences, it said, "There is a tide in the sea, ships collide with rocks, our country has survived in such storms, the credit has to be given to the harmony and restraint of the people, but if the people are hungry then they will claim power. This is what history says. The people of Sri Lanka did the same. The mentality of the people of the world is no different. The throne is not immortal." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022