Murmu reaches Siliguri, to meet Sikkim lawmakers

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 11-07-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 17:39 IST
Murmu reaches Siliguri, to meet Sikkim lawmakers
Droupadi Murmu Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu reached West Bengal's Siliguri on Monday evening to campaign for the July 18 election.

She will meet lawmakers from Sikkim at a hotel in Siliguri, before flying to Kolkata to meet legislators of West Bengal.

Murmu was received at the Bagdogra airport by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

The ruling SKM of Sikkim said Murmu could not travel to the state because of her tight schedule.

''It would have taken her a few hours to travel to Sikkim by road from Siliguri. The inclement weather also came in the way of travel by plane,'' SKM leader Jacob Khaling said.

Murmu will definitely visit Sikkim upon her election as the President and will be accorded a traditional welcome by the people of the Himalayan state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

