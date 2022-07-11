Does Congress have faith in Army's statement on China or not: BJP

The BJP took a swipe at the Congress on Monday over its criticism of the government on the alleged Chinese infiltration, wondering if the opposition party does not have faith in the Army's statement.

After the Congress questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over ''increasing Chinese infiltration'' into Indian territory, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed that Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi had also talked about former Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat rejecting such claims.

''I want to ask the Congress if it has trust in the Indian Army or not, or whether it trusts the reply of the Indian Army chief or not? Or do you want to do politics over his statement,'' he asked at a press conference.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that the ''increasing Chinese infiltration'' into Indian territory and the Prime Minister's ''silence'' on it are ''very harmful'' for the country.

At a separate presser, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi asked Modi to take the nation into confidence on the alleged Chinese transgressions into India and asked him to address the concerns on national security, integrity and sovereignty.

Hitting back at the Congress after Gogoi used the initials (DDLJ) of a popular Hindi film to attack the government, Trivedi invoked the initialism of another famous movie (QSQT) to say that this aptly describes the internal situation within the opposition party. ''Qayamat ka hal hai'' (It is like an apocalypse within the party), he said.

He was apparently referring to internal rebellion plaguing the Congress, most recently in Goa. Gogoi had said Modi’s strategy on the border crisis with China can be summed up with ''DDLJ: Deny, Distract, Lie, Justify''.

Trivedi also attacked the Congress over its leadership's alleged involvement in the National Herald money laundering case, saying it must be the only party whose president and former president are on bail in a corruption case.

While the Congress did not help Associated Journals Limited, a firm that published National Herald and was linked to the party, repay its Rs 90 crore of debt when it was in power for 10 years between 2004-14, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received over Rs 100 donation from various sources, including government departments, during the period, he alleged.

''You ensured so much help to one foundation linked to the (Gandhi) family but did not help a firm under debt. Was it because you wanted to grab the assets of the company under debt,'' he asked and demanded that the Congress should reply to this.

The Congress has blamed BJP's political vendetta for the case against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul.

