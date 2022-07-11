Left Menu

Shiv Sena MPs attend meeting on presidential polls, express support for Droupadi Murmu

Shiv Sena MPs, who had attended a meeting called by party chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on presidential elections, have demanded that the party should support National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-07-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 22:20 IST
Shiv Sena MPs attend meeting on presidential polls, express support for Droupadi Murmu
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MPs, who had attended a meeting called by party chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on presidential elections, have demanded that the party should support National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. Party MP Gajanan Kirtikar said 16 of 18 party MPs were present in the meeting and added that Uddhav Thackeray will convey his decision in a day or two.

"She is an NDA candidate but Droupadi Murmu belongs to the tribal community and is a woman. We should give her our support - this was the demand by all MPs (of the party). Uddhav ji told us that he will tell us his decision in a day or two," Kirtikar said. "We had supported Pratibha Patil, a UPA candidate, as she's a Marathi woman. We had supported Pranab Mukherjee, a UPA candidate. Uddhavji will announce support to her (Droupadi Murmu) as she's a tribal woman. We should see beyond politics for the Presidential election," he added.

The voting for the presidential election will take place on July 18 and the counting of votes will take place on July 21. While Droupadi Murmu is the presidential candidate of the BJP-led NDA, Yashwant Sinha is the candidate of the opposition parties.

The Shiv Sena had seen a revolt last month which led to the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister of the MVA government which also had Congress and NCP. Eknath Shinde, who led the revolt in Shiv Sena, took oath as Chief Minister on June 30. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took an oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

NDA presidential candidate also has the support of the YSRCongress Party, BJD and Akali Dal. She has been touring various states to seek the support of legislators.

Droupadi Murmu is a former Governor of Jharkhand and a former Odisha minister.If elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President. Droupadi Murmu is the first presidential candidate from Odisha of a major political party or alliance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022