Striking govt employees seek J&K BJP chief's support for their relocation from Kashmir to Jammu

Hundreds of government employees, who are on strike after fleeing Kashmir in May following targeted killings by terrorists, on Tuesday met J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina here and sought his support for their demand of relocation from the valley to Jammu.

While panic-stricken Dogra employees moved to Jammu after the killing of their colleague Rajni Bala inside her school in Kulgam district on May 31, Kashmiri Pandit employees who have got jobs under prime minister’s employment package are also demanding their relocation after the killing of Rahul Bhat by terrorists inside his office in Budgam district on May 12.

A delegation of ‘All Jammu-based Reserved Category Employees Association’ met the Jammu and Kashmir BJP president at party headquarters here and sought his support for their various demands, including framing of inter-district and inter-divisional transfer policy for them, a party spokesman said.

He said the employees were all praise for the “love and affection” shown by the people in the valley during their posting in far-flung areas but expressed their reluctance to resume their duties in the valley in view of the threat to their lives.

The delegation requested that their services be utilized in the Jammu division till the situation becomes conducive in Kashmir, the spokesman said.

Raina lauded the employees for their service in the valley and assured them that he will discuss their demands with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and press for their prompt redressal.

“We have been on strike for the past 42 days and have already raised our demands with the Lt Governor Sinha. We want the government to frame a transfer policy and adjust us anywhere in the Jammu division,” one of the employees said.

He also demanded release of the salaries of all those employees who have shifted to Jammu.

