J-K Cong leaders hold discussions on preparations for upcoming polls

Senior Congress leaders of Jammu and Kashmir met for two consecutive days in the national capital. This was the second round of meetings where all the Congress leaders from Jammu and Kashmir were present.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 17:34 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Senior Congress leaders of Jammu and Kashmir met for two consecutive days in the national capital. This was the second round of meetings where all the Congress leaders from Jammu and Kashmir were present. This meeting is important given the fact that Jammu and Kashmir elections may be held this year.

According to the sources, senior leaders present in the meeting Ghulam Nabi Azad, KC Venugopal and Ambika Soni urged them to go for collective leadership for upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir. All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal while exclusively speaking to ANI said, "The agenda is very much clear. We have to start the preparation for Jammu and Kashmir elections, there is a rumour that elections are coming."

"That is why we called Jammu and Kashmir leaders here in Delhi. Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni who handled Jammu and Kashmir for the last 20 years and PCC president, and senior leaders CWC members discussed together. It was a cordial meeting. Jammu and Kashmir is very important for all of us. We have to strongly show the other country also that Jammu and Kashmir is very much intact in India," he said. "We discussed how to strengthen the party. There are little differences which I am not hiding. Now it's time to go together and everybody agreed," Venugopal added.

Sources said to ANI that in the meeting they planned to stay united and go together in upcoming elections. They have also been asked to sink differences and respect the high command's decision as the final decision will be taken by top leadership. Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, KC Venugopal, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Peerzada Mohmad Shayad, Tariq Hameed, Raman Bhalla and others were present at the meeting.

This was the second round of Congress Jammu and Kashmir leaders which was held at the Congress war room. According to the sources, KC Venugopal met one-to-one with all the leaders and took their suggestions and the final decision will be taken by the high command. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

