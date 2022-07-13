MP: 72% polling in second phase of local body polls

Approximately 72 per cent polling was recorded in the second and final phase of local body elections in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday without any untoward incidents, an election official said.

Polling was held in 43 districts for five municipal corporations, 40 municipal councils and 169 Nagar Parishads, the official said.

He said 70.1 per cent of women voters and 73.9 per cent of men voters exercised their franchise for the election of mayors and corporators.

During polling, 38 control units and 50 ballot units were changed due to technical issues, he said.

Municipal corporation elections were held in Morena, Rewa, Katni, Dewas and Ratlam, the official said.

The total voting percentage in Morena was 55 per cent, Rewa 62 per cent, Katni 59 per cent, Dewas 68 per cent and Ratlam 70 per cent, he added.

Counting of votes for the first phase of elections will be held on July 17 and for the second phase on July 20 instead of July 18 due to the Presidential election, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)