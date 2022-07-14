EU following Italian politics with worry, astonishment, says Gentiloni

The European Commission is following political events in Italy, where Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government risks collapsing, with worry and astonishment, Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday.

"Stability is a value in itself and cohesion is needed at this time. The commission follows developments (in Italy) with due detachment, but with worrying astonishment," Gentiloni, a former Italian prime minister, told reporters.

