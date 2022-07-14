Left Menu

Former Bihar minister Ramai Ram dies

PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-07-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 20:51 IST
Former Bihar minister Ramai Ram died at a private hospital here on Thursday following prolonged illness, sources close to the veteran leader said. He was 82.

Ram is survived by two daughters.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took to Twitter to condole the death and recall his long association with the departed leader.

A party hopper who started off as an Independent MLA in the 1970s, Ram served as a minister under Prasad's wife Rabri Devi and, later, after joining JD(U), was given a cabinet berth by Kumar.

He had represented reserved Bochahan assembly seat of Muzaffarpur for a record nine times and his political career, spanning over five decades, was beset with numerous controversies.

