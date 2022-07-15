Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe sworn in as acting president - govt official
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the country's acting president on Friday, a government official said.
Wickremesinghe had already taken on the role after former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday following months of anti-government protests.
