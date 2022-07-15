Uzbekistan extends public consultation on constitutional amendments after unrest

Uzbekistan's parliament on Friday extended a public consultation period on proposed amendments to the country's constitution that had led to deadly clashes in the northwestern region of Karakalpakstan earlier this month. The government has said 18 people were killed when protests broke out against the government's proposal to strip the region of its autonomous status.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in power since 2016, scrapped those plans and has now twice extended the consultation period for other proposed constitutional reforms until the end of July. The changes would see presidential term limits extended from five to seven years, and reset Mirziyoyev's term count, thus allowing him to run for two more terms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)