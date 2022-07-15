Left Menu

Monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature postponed

No reason was mentioned for the postponement, but sources said that as the presidential election is also scheduled for July 18, the legislature staff would be busy. Subsequently, Shinde was sworn in as chief minister with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy. Shinde is yet to induct any other minister in the cabinet.

The monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature, slated to begin on July 18, has been postponed, a senior official said on Friday.

The new dates will be announced shortly, Principal Secretary of the legislature Rajendra Bhagwat said in a communication sent to the members of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council. No reason was mentioned for the postponement, but sources said that as the presidential election is also scheduled for July 18, the legislature staff would be busy. Notably, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state collapsed last month following a rebellion by majority of Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde.

