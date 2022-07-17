Left Menu

Isn't it unparliamentary: Cong over PM's absence from all-party meeting

The Monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 18 and will end on August 12.

The Congress on Sunday took strong objection to the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned the prime minister's absence from the meeting.

''All Party Meeting to discuss forthcoming session of Parliament has just begun and the Prime Minister as usual is absent,'' he said on Twitter.

''Isn’t this ‘unparliamentary’,'' Ramesh asked.

Leaders of various parties attended the meeting convened by the government in Parliament House annexe to discuss the issues to be taken up during the Monsoon session and seek their cooperation for the smooth functioning of both houses of Parliament. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting, while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal were also present. The Monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 18 and will end on August 12. PTI SKC SKC DV DV

