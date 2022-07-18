Left Menu

Deve Gowda, Karnataka CM cast vote for Presidential election

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-07-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 16:58 IST
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former CMs on Monday cast their vote for the Presidential election in which the contest is between the NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and joint opposition pick Yashwant Sinha.

The 89-year-old JD(S) supremo, who is a Rajya Sabha member, arrived at the Vidhana Soudha in a wheelchair, accompanied by his son and MLA H D Revanna, and JD(S) deputy leader in the Assembly Bandeppa Kashempur among others.

The JD(S) had announced its support to Murmu, who had a few days ago met Gowda at his residence here seeking support.

Apart from him, Bommai, Karnataka Ministers, former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar, Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy too cast their votes.

Bommai and Yediyurappa said the NDA candidate is sure to win with a huge margin.

Meanwhile, an official statement said so far 226 electors cast their vote for the election -- 224 MLAs, a Rajya Sabha member and a Lok Sabha member -- till 4 pm.

The polling started at 10 am and will go on till 5 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

